INTRODUCING PURA, A SOULFUL HOUSE DUO BOUND TO MAKE A MARK WITH THEIR BRILLIANT DEBUT SINGLE

Pura is an exceptional duo, ready to set foot in the music industry with their eccentric soulful house melodies. This duo is made up of Yaseen Chino Begg, who is master guitar solo artist since picking it up at 16, he has successfully created an international soulful house sound and Phila Mazibuko, who has been in the entertainment industry as a South African actor and television presenter best known as a location presenter on the SABC1 music series Live.

Their debut single, the incredible Nazi Iy’nkomo, is proof that this is a group ready to make a mark on a welcoming industry, This past Friday, March 20 2020 has seen the release of their first EP “Melody for the year” and it is an astonishing phenomenon to the ears of all kinds of audiences. The sound is simply unique with the soulful juicy baselines, rhythmic keys, profound vocals and killer guitar solos which is the 2 main factors that has shaped this beautiful brand

Overall the sound is a fusion of old school and new schoolhouse which is a breath of fresh air and is going to keep the listeners wanting more. this

This single, about Nazi Iy’nkomo (Here are the cows), is a beautiful masterpiece about a man trying to prove his true love and commitment by saying “here are the cows” indicating he is ready for marriage with the love of his life. Behind Philas moving and powerful voice is a soulful driving bassline complimented by a tropical beachy sounding lead guitar – creating a blissful, feel-good happy vibe.

Ending with a guitar solo that brings out a soulful profound blues punch that makes one want to play air guitar. The vernacular in the track makes way for the perfect singalong.