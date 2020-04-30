International Jazz day is on us!!!

As we celebrate International Jazz day. we would like to recap on how much of a bliss it has been for us to be joined by this Jazz power houses in transafricaradio studios, the station of the god travels though out Africa in search of soothing melodies render the texture of a Sunday Breeze.

Singer, Songwriter, TV Presenter, Independent Artist and Creative Lifestyle Activist, Pilani Bubu is a multifarious artist who has independently released three remarkably produced albums titled Journey of the Heart, Warrior of Light and the latest offering and newly launched Folklore: Chapter 1 with radio singles such as Boom Che and Baile.