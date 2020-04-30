International Jazz day is on us!!!

April 30, 2020

As we celebrate International Jazz day. we would like to recap on how much of a bliss it has been for us to be joined by this Jazz power houses in transafricaradio studios, the station of the god travels though out Africa in search of soothing melodies render the texture of a  Sunday Breeze.

Singer, Songwriter, TV Presenter, Independent Artist and Creative Lifestyle Activist, Pilani Bubu is a multifarious artist who has independently released three remarkably produced albums titled Journey of the HeartWarrior of Light and the latest offering and newly launched Folklore: Chapter 1 with radio singles such as Boom Che and Baile.

 

The visionary South African pianist, composer, and healer Nduduzo Makhathini  came barring  the  Letters from the Underworlds  in the release of  his Blue Note Records debut Modes of Communication.

 The S.A Jazz legend Barney Rachabane he is one of the who has maintained amazing consistency from being of the South African musicians who played on Paul Simon’s Graceland tour .

 

Mpho Sebina gave us   ” Pula ”  a soulful master piece , written and recorded during lockdown in Johannesburg. Mpho Sebina is a songstress from Botswana with such calming sweet vocals.

 

 

Victor Dey Jr. begun his piano playing journey  at a young age. Born to Ghanaian parents, he grew up in the UK, Algeria, and later in Ghana. Originally classically schooled, he discovered jazz music in his student years . He is currently working on fresh material for a second album that should be released later this year.

