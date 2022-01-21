By Philani Mzila



AFTER winning multi awards in different countries, International dance group Fire K Stars want to inspire more youth to take up dance classes as the way to stay away from trouble.



Fire K Stars is an award winning group from Kyengero Town under Wakiso District in Uganda in East Africa.



The group that has since been travelling internationally consists of members from the ages of 4 up to 20- years old.



The group members are a bunch of youth that vulnerable, orphans and school dropouts.



According to group leader Prince Kavuma, the group has been around for six years and it is still going strong.



“Some of the group members were forced by situations back at home that led to them not being able to study further as tuition fees were not there from our parents. We decided to come together, came up with an idea of starting a dance group with a hope that dancing was one day going to change our lives,” wrote Kavuma.



Kavuma said that the group had a vision to change the lives of the youth in their village.



“This is a family backed group. We are a dance group that is the first to break records in our country as we are the first group to get two international nominations, the same month we went international and came back home as winners,” wrote Kavuma.



According to Kavuma the group has won the Best Dance Group 2020 at the African Entertainment Awards USA in the United States of America (USA), Best Dance Group 2021 in Africa at the Nigeria Achievers Awards, won another award at the Extreme Awards from Kenya in 2020, Black Lion Awards in 2021 in Uganda, and the Wall Of Game Awards in Uganda 2021 to mention the few.



Kavuma said that the group has worked with Ugandas International artist Eddy Kenzo’s official videos.



“We were featured in a song called Bibawo. We are grateful for the opportunity he gave us not only for the exposure but being part of his music official music videos made us to reach more people international. The support he is giving us is amazing as it is good for our career and the dance journey,” wrote Kavuma.



Kavuma further said that:



“We call on people to support African talentsx one day we will stand a chance to inspire more African kids to believe that no matter where you come from, your background does not determine your future. It’s all about being focused and to change the lives of the African kids that are struggling. This is what Fire K Stars is all about.”



The videos of Fire K Stars are also available in their social media pages from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram l, Tik Tok to mention the few.

