DJ Sliqe Injayam Volume 2 – 2019 Visuals

DJ Sliqe went all out for this album, featuring some of the most coveted artists in the game, and giving us what many would call dream collabos. In the album he features the likes of Emtee. K.O, Kwesta, Champaigne 69, Kid X, Anatti, The Big Hash, Tholwana, Naya, Thabsie Marichan just to mention a few.

DJ Sliqe ft Kwesta- Spaan Saam Official Music Video

DJ Sliqe ft Emtee & KO – Injayam Official Music Video