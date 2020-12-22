Africa is about to catch some lava feels from Joeboy

Written by on December 22, 2020

While the masses were still drowning their demons on on the timeless throbbing hit “Noboday” handy work from  Award winning international disc jockey and producer DJ Neptune teaming  up with emPawa’s Mr Eazi and Joeboy. 

Nigerian singer and songwriter  Joeboy was whooping up mthe magic of his own, he released “Call” the lead single from his upcoming debut project along this the music video that positions him  as  a sci-fi starring engulfed in apprehensive low key lighting as he swoosh passed massive collusion of vehicles to save a lover.   Friday May 1st he released  visualizer of  the same track which amassed  164,267 views on youtube in less than week and published  the track list that had send his fans reeling in excitement  anticipating  what Joeboy modestely  described as not an album or an Ep just a collection of hit songs under the title ‘Lava Feels’, effectively adjusting the expectations for what would’ve been deemed as an official sophomore project.  May 5th,  features acts like the superstars like the Ghanaian  rapper Sarkodie and Dancehall king Stonebwoy and rapper Kwesi Authur 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

#2020Moments: Stormzy crowned Best Male at Brit Awards, gives great performance

December 22, 2020

0 0

SAT-B RELEASES “BEAUTIFUL” VISUALIZER FEAT. MEDDY OFF ‘ROMANTIC SOUNDS’ EP

December 22, 2020

0 0

#2020: Focalistic  – Christian Dior

December 22, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Africa is about to catch some lava feels from Joeboy

Thumbnail
Previous post

Tiwa Savage gave us “Celia “

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST