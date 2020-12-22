Africa is about to catch some lava feels from Joeboy
Written by Qello Mapanya on December 22, 2020
While the masses were still drowning their demons on on the timeless throbbing hit “Noboday” handy work from Award winning international disc jockey and producer DJ Neptune teaming up with emPawa’s Mr Eazi and Joeboy.
Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy was whooping up mthe magic of his own, he released “Call” the lead single from his upcoming debut project along this the music video that positions him as a sci-fi starring engulfed in apprehensive low key lighting as he swoosh passed massive collusion of vehicles to save a lover. Friday May 1st he released visualizer of the same track which amassed 164,267 views on youtube in less than week and published the track list that had send his fans reeling in excitement anticipating what Joeboy modestely described as not an album or an Ep just a collection of hit songs under the title ‘Lava Feels’, effectively adjusting the expectations for what would’ve been deemed as an official sophomore project. May 5th, features acts like the superstars like the Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Dancehall king Stonebwoy and rapper Kwesi Authur