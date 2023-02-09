Bob Marley & The Wailers- Stir It Up (Remix) (feat. Sarkodie)
Written by Libimbi zane on February 9, 2023
In 1994, Bob Marley was honored with a posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His 1977 album “Exodus” was voted Album of the Century by Time Magazine in December 1999, while the BBC picked his song “One Love” Song of the Millennium.
Sarkodie is one of the most well-known rappers in Africa with an almost 20-year career. In addition to being named the Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s “Artiste of the Decade,” he was the inaugural recipient of BET’s Best International Flow Artist award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Every tune on this album bears the distinct rhythm, cadence, and wit of Sarkodie.
When speaking on this historic collaboration with Bob Marley, Sarkodie said:
“What a way to kick start this year! Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/life… It’s been a BIG torture keeping quiet about this particular project but I guess it’s always the best when the timing is right. Big shouts to the team at Island records, my team and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project with the legend Bob Marley. Such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the legend…I will be sharing how the whole process happened… for now, get ready to enjoy the remake of Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ produced by MOG”
Official music video will be out on YouTube at 15:00 GMT today (Friday 20th January 2023)