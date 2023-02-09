Bob Marley & The Wailers- Stir It Up (Remix) (feat. Sarkodie)

In In cooperation with Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie, the legendary reggae duo Bob Marley and The Wailers bring in the new year with a new version of their famous song “Stir It Up.”

On one of the most famous songs in the world, the Caribbean and Africa collaborate to give us romance and nostalgia.

This song, which was produced by MOG, fuses Sarkodie’s recognizable flow with the recognizable guitar strums and mellow bounce we all love.

The song “Stir It Up” will bridge continents, decades, and more!

One of the most illustrious figures in contemporary music, Bob Marley has had an enormous impact.

The socially concerned and politically engaged lyrics of the Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter are infused with lovers’ rock, ska, and rocksteady influences.

In 1994, Bob Marley was honored with a posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His 1977 album “Exodus” was voted Album of the Century by Time Magazine in December 1999, while the BBC picked his song “One Love” Song of the Millennium. https://t.co/jw8R3FEz1E — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) February 8, 2023 Sarkodie is one of the most well-known rappers in Africa with an almost 20-year career. In addition to being named the Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s “Artiste of the Decade,” he was the inaugural recipient of BET’s Best International Flow Artist award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. Every tune on this album bears the distinct rhythm, cadence, and wit of Sarkodie. When speaking on this historic collaboration with Bob Marley, Sarkodie said: “What a way to kick start this year! Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/life… It’s been a BIG torture keeping quiet about this particular project but I guess it’s always the best when the timing is right. Big shouts to the team at Island records, my team and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project with the legend Bob Marley. Such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the legend…I will be sharing how the whole process happened… for now, get ready to enjoy the remake of Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ produced by MOG”

Official music video will be out on YouTube at 15:00 GMT today (Friday 20th January 2023)