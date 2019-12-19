In 2019 Amanda Black And Nasty C Performed At Upcoming International Jazz Festival In Soweto

Announced its return to South Africa, International Arts Solutions together with GOG Lifestyle Parks are proud to present the second wave of confirmed acts for this year’s Soweto International Jazz Festival.

The Soweto International Jazz Festival 19’ played host to music and cultural exchange between South Africa and International artists and musicians. The three-day festival highlighted a strategically curated line-up with a Jazz foundation augmented by multiple genres and artists from the African continent, Caribbean countries and the USA; playing across 3 stages at Johannesburg’s new destination for large-scale family events, the GOG Gardens Soweto.

Joining already announced artists such legendary Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse; Ernie Smith; Lady Zamar; Micasa; Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir; Internationally acclaimed Pieces of a Dream and Julian Vaughn; is South African prolific Hip-Hop sensation, Nasty C; New Orleans music legend, Jazz/Funk percussionist and singer Cyril Neville and Uptown All-Stars; British multitalented, singer/rapper/producer Estelle; Multi-Award Winning African Pop Singer, Amanda Black, Neo Soul singer/actor Raheem Devaughn, and highly acclaimed Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and producer Gordon Chambers.

Committed to promoting youth empowerment and women’s advancement, primarily with pre-events; the festival combined social fashion trends, food and urban art to create a lifestyle experience pre and during 14-16 June 2019. Each day of the three-day festival donned a distinct theme:

June 14th – Young Kings/Queens Day; dedicated to the youth and featured a healthy dose of Hip Hop, R&B and House Music.

June 15th – International Day; featured global acts with a multi-genre approach.

June 16th – Inspirational Day; featured Gospel and Jazz music.