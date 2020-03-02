IDOLS SA SEASON 15 WINNER, LUYOLO PUNCTUATES THE MONTH OF LOVE WITH A BLISSFUL BALLAD

Celebrating the true beauty of love, Luyolo shares his brand new single ‘My Love For You’ which he has confessed to have drawn it’s inspiration from the love he grew up experiencing from his parents. The love they have for each other, as well as the love he has experienced and given throughout his lifetime.

“My love for you is a song about loving a person dearly. Literally loving a person to a point where you feel like there’s nothing you wouldn’t do for them. This could be your partner, friend or even your children,” explains Luyolo.

Hailing from the Eastern Cape, 25-year-old Luyolo Yiba has crowned the Idols SA Season 15 winner in a glittering ceremony hosted at Carnival City on Sunday 17th November 2019 and televised live to millions of Mzansi Magic viewers. This particular season of Idols SA saw the biggest volume of votes being cast, 186 million to be precise, over the duration of the competition, and trended in the number one position on social media every Sunday.

Delivering his first single for 2020 – the follow-up to his debut and Idols SA winning single ‘Sunshine Through The Rain’ – Luyolo shares a heart-warming ballad with ‘My Love For You’ that captures the essence of love in his raw emotional vocal delivery and along with a laidback tempo, is perfectly accompanied by a minimalistic arrangement that let’s Luyolo’s voice shine in this powerful release.

Luyolo stepped into studio with a power team, recording the single with Kurt Herman, Tia Herman and Luwellyn George – all incredible artists in their own right.

– My Love For You’ single is out now across all digital platforms