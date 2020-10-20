IATS to showcase African Talent to the world

The International ARTS Talent Showcase (IATS) is celebrating their 10th annual showcase and they have a bevy full of local performers ready to showcase their talent to international talent scouts. Driven by Producer Elsubie Verlinden and Director of Admissions Elouise Janse Van Rensburg, this will be the first showcase with a virtual panel. Six international industry professionals will tune in live throughout the show.

Agents are seeking individuals who are passionate about the fashion or performing arts industry in order to connect them with a larger audience and. Those selected will have the opportunity to perform and represent Africa at the July 2021 IMTA Convention in New York City.

Previous contestants have had the opportunity to walk runways at New York and LA Fashion Week. Dancers have performed in music videos with Taylor Swift, Bea Miller and Jessie Jay. IATS alumni have also booked spots for over 1000 national and international brands such as Luis Vitton, Dolce and Gabbana, Hugo Boss and more.

Contestants and observers attending the showcase on the 29, 30 and 31st of October 2020 at Silverstar Casino will be treated to a night filled with entertainment, an amazing 3 course meal as well as treated to an international panel of agents who will evaluate each contestant’s potential to perform internationally and determine the next step in their career.

Elsubie explains, “Our mission is to create and give opportunities to local talent and secure educational opportunities that allows the dreamers to become the do’ers and start their careers.”

She continues, “As we celebrate 10 years of taking talent international, we super excited to have an international virtual live panel of agents join us in the room, and we also welcome the new norm and the new way of normal for now. As a nation we have grown together and we have learned, we embrace on making opportunities a reality and won’t allow any situation to redirect our purpose.”

This year’s showcase is dedicated to Elsubie’s best friend Addi Lang, who passed away during lockdown from stage 4 breast cancer. The show takes place during cancer month and celebrates transformation. Addi believed that we can all transform and grow through what we go through.