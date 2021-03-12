How Port Elizabeth Became_ “Gqeberha”

The Rainbow Nation has officially renamed Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha _ deriving from the Xhosa which is one indigenous language in South Africa and the native language of first black South Africa’s president Nelson Mandela.

South Africa is a multilingual country with eleven (11) official languages which are: Afrikaans, English, Ndebele, Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati, Tsonga, Venda, Xhosa, and the Zulu language.

South Africa’s Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mathethwa said: “There was a need for the name changes as this is part of a Government Programme to transform South Africa’s heritage landscape. The names of places we live in reflect the identity and cultural heritage of the people of South Africa.”

The people of South Africa have welcomed the change, however, none speaking Xhosa will have quite a hard time to adapt both to the change and pronunciation of the new name “Gqeberha.”

“It will take quite sometimes before for the majority of South Africans to learn how to pronounce the new name, especially white South Africans,” Eric Maphagela, 27, told Transafrica Wednesday.

After announcing the new name of Port Elizabeth, the current Minister of Arts and Culture said that other changes to names of towns and public infrastructure will soon take place with the current administration.

South Africans (blacks) endured decades of forced racial segregation known as apartheid, where there were established laws openly prohibiting and diving the country’s population by race.

Despite being the majority racial group then and even today, black people in South Africa were considered inferior to white people and the best public places were owned and reserved for only white people.

In 1994, when Nelson Mandela was officially elected as South Africa’s first black president, Apartheid was abolished, and the country decided to come together as one making it the first African nation with a vast range of races.