How aid workers got away with sex abuse in Congo’s Ebola outbreak

Sex-for-jobs schemes were an open secret during the Democratic Republic of Congo’s recent Ebola outbreak, half a dozen senior U.N. officials and NGO workers told The New Humanitarian and the Thomson Reuters Foundation during an expose published this week.

Strategies put in place by the United Nations and other NGOs to end such behaviour largely failed during the outbreak from 2018 to June this year, aid officials and workers, gender analysts, and researchers said.

Fifty-one women told the nearly year-long investigation that they had been sexually exploited or abused by largely foreign men identifying as aid workers in Beni, the hub of the outbreak.

Not one said she knew of a hotline, email address, or person to contact to report the incidents.

“Knowing the poverty of the population, many consultants amused themselves by using sexual blackmail for hiring,” said one World Health Organization employee who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

In the investigation, the largest number of accusations – made by 30 women – involved men who identified themselves as being with the WHO.

Other organizations named by women included the U.N. Children’s Fund UNICEF, Medecins Sans Frontieres, Oxfam, World Vision, the U.N. migration agency IOM, medical charity ALIMA and Congo’s health ministry.

The WHO pledged this week to investigate the allegations uncovered but would not say if it had received complaints against staff or contractors during the Ebola response. ALIMA and World Vision also vowed to investigate.

Most of the others said they needed more information to follow up. Police heard rumours of the abuse but no victim came forward, said commander Lokango Ebaleongandi in Beni.

In a survey as part of the investigation, 18 agencies involved in the Ebola response said they had received no complaints of sexual exploitation. Six groups said they had received a total of 22 cases, six of which were substantiated.

“If you’re not getting reports, then something is going wrong,” said Jane Connors, a long-serving U.N. staffer who in 2017 became its first victims’ advocate, based in New York.

Aid sector experts blamed a male-dominated operation with little funding to combat sexual abuse, vast income and power imbalances, and a failure to win locals’ trust – problems seen in numerous other emergency responses.

From Bosnia to Haiti, sex abuse and exploitation scandals have shaken the aid sector for decades – denting the trust of local populations, donors, and taxpayers.

The U.N. and NGOs have repeatedly vowed to ramp up efforts to crack down on sexual exploitation and abuse but last year the U.N. said 175 such allegations were made against its staff.

In Congo, few women believed they could get justice. Many said they could not afford to lose their jobs while others feared being stigmatised by family or community.

“The fear of retribution is so high,” said Alina Potts, a researcher at the Global Women’s Institute at George Washington University and a former aid worker. “They need to have a lot of trust in that overall system to come forward.”

Up to 80% of survivors globally – not just those in humanitarian crises – do not report sexual assault, for a range of reasons, said Miranda Brown, formerly with the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Typically, survivors and victims do not use standard reporting mechanisms but report to persons of trust.”