How about a slice of Madlamini this Monday…!!!!

Amala Zandile Dlamini known professionally by Doja Cat announced that her album Hot Pink would be released on November 8, 2019 and revealed the track listing alongside the album’s release. The song “Like That” was confirmed to have a featured artist that would not be announced until the album’s release, when it was revealed to be Gucci Mane. Similar to its predecessor “Say So”, the song entered the charts before its single release due to a viral dance challenge using the song on the app TikTok. Consequently, “Like That” charted ahead of release as a single in the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland.

A accompanying music video for the song was filmed in late March 2020. In June 2020, clips of the video, which turned out to be a director’s cut, leaked online, with the full video leaking eventually. The official music video was released on June 25, 2020. The video starts with the title card panning down to Doja Cat standing in a futuristic blue set amongst her backup dancers. Doja and the dancers immediately bust out choreography whilst shots jump to an animated version of Cat which sparked comparisons to the anime television series Sailor Moon. The video is plastered with animated graphics throughout the video. Doja Cat eventually meets up with collaborator Gucci Mane, who leans and poses in front of a convertible while rapping his verse of the song. Doja who is either dancing beside Mane or in the convertible takes back the song and ends the video with the splits on beat followed by a black screen.