Household Funk & Chris Sen should be two familiar names to deep house heads. The pair has been working in the music industry for over 10 years in various forms such as promotions, DJing as well as producing.

Last year they came together for, ‘Rituals’ which has comes to life through this remix pack. In addition to the original track, the pack features two re-interpretations from Thorne Miller and Avi Subban.

