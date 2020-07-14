HOLMES FEATURES DAVIDO ON a NEW NOSTALGIA LOVE JAM

With a blissful tenor, Holmes has released a new single titled Love featuring award winning music heavyweight Davido. The single is an inspirational love song with an exciting tune that lyrically uplifts spirits, as the singer sheds some positive light on her outlook of the love life.

On Love Holmes bares his musical arsenal to bare supported by Davido’s impeccable verse. Speroach Beatz handled production on this song. He has produced several hits for established artists including most of Davido’s hits among many others.

On Love Holmes takes his fans through an emotional journey of being in a relationship accompanied by Davido’s impeccable verse. The celestial vocals would easily gladden the hearts and soul of a sadist, it just doesn’t get better than this for the wave of Afro- beat music sweeping across the African continent.

“I have always wanted to work with Davido because I have loved his music for a long time now and getting to work on this masterpiece with him was everything. The collaboration came about first by me working on the song first and the project was sent to him by my team which he listened and love the song as well and he decided to bless the song with his powerful verse,” expresses Holmes.

The talented singer has been described as the epitome of a versatile vocalist with a distinct tone that has an edge to it. If his two previous singles are anything to go by Holmes is definitely one of the acts to watch out for this year. Fast becoming a household name in the music industry, Holmes brings a fresh approach in the Afro-beat scene and will ensure Africans from all walks of life get to enjoy his music for a long time to come.

Stream/Download Love by Holmes ft Davido here: https://fanlink.to/holmeslove

The song is available for purchase on all major digital stores. Link up with Holmes on social media, for more on the music and upcoming projects.