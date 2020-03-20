Hitmaker Sketchy Bongo presents the cinematic companion visual for his current single ’95 Skyline’ (ft Locnville).

Warner Music South Africa is proud to present the official video for Sketchy Bongo’s ‘95 Skyline’ (ft. Locnville)’

Starring Andrew and Brian from Locnville, shot in Durban, the perfect canvas for visuals to this breezy summer song, this music video is a throwback to 90s 2000s era with cool skate park visuals of some of the best skaters in SA

According to Rob Dos Santos who directed this video, their approach for the song was to evoke the feelings of nostalgia while still keeping a modern look. “The track is chained to a much deeper meaning than just revolving around a vehicle, it speaks to the carefree lives we lived in the mid 90’s.”  Rob further admitted that being on a project with Sketchy Bongo and Locnville was an absolute dream and has been his best experience working with local talent.

 

 

