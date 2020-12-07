HITMAKER MVZZLE sets up the party scene with a new SMASH HIT

Talented South African hitmaker MVZZLE releases second single, featuring Botswana based vocalist, Han -C. This is the second single of his untitled album, scheduled for release in 2021. The hitmaker’s debut as producer and feature on DJ Zinhle’s massive hit Umlilo which featured Rethabile, is ready to carve his solo music career. Kea Rata’s release comes fresh off the recent news that Umlilo has reached triple platinum status.

The single, which from the first drop of the beat, and the smooth runs of Han -C, make it clear that the following 6 minutes are going to be ear orgasmic. On this single, we hear the hitmaker affirm, what is becoming a sound synonymous with his name. The song which is beautifully written and delivered by Han -Ctells the story of an unconditional love.

Says MVZZLE: “I think this song, really captures my signature vibe. The single captures the beginning of what will become a sound synonymous with MVZZLE. Once again, it was Dj Zinhle who pointed me in the direction of Han -C, when she shared a post from his Instagram and after hearing him sing, I reached out to him and ‘Kea Rata’ was born. The collaboration between Ndu Shezi and I on my first single and now with Han – C, sets the tone of what people can expect from me in the future. I enjoy working with vocalists who are still on the rise”

In 8 years, the 25 year old Producer and DJ has gone from playing at local clubs to placing third in SABC 1’s televised Dj competition, 1’s and 2’s to gracing stages such as the DSTV Mzansi’s Viewers’ Choice Awards, Motsepe Foundation Celebration, and Major League Gardens amongst others. All this, whilst collecting his first #1 with Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’.

LISTEN HERE