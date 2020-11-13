Hip-Hop Star Da L.E.S. drops new single ‘Elon Musk’ ahead of album launch

Multi-platinum rapper, entrepreneur & music trailblazer, Da L.E.S. returns with a long-awaited new album, Caution To The Wind, an array of summer hits, experimentation and innovation, that showcase the artist’s immense creativity and collaborations with AKA, Focalistic, Nadia Nakai and Major League DJz, amongst others, launches on Friday, November 20th, 2020.

“This album speaks to overcoming challenges, reaffirming a belief in oneself, being positive and, as always, having fun. It has allowed me to work with friends like AKA and Ishmael Morabe as well as artists who are taking Hip-Hop to the next generation, such as Focalistic,” says Da L.E.S.

Two years in the making, the first single off Caution To The Wind, will drop on November 13th. Called Elon Musk, the track features popular artists Focalistic, Kamo Mphela & Jobe London. Produced by Da L.E.S., GT Beats and Mphow69, “Elon Musk” is a unique fusion of Hip-Hop and Amapiano genres in a way that’s never been done before.

“Sonically on Elon Musk, I think GT Beats, Mphow69 and I did something really dope and different,” says Da L.E.S. “Working with Jobe London, Kamo and Focalistic really happened when we decided to fuse the two genres: Hip hop and Amapiano. I love collaborations and exchanging energy with younger artists

The track includes a sample from well-known South African hit “iMali” by Black Motion and seamlessly flips from an infectious Hip-Hop beat to an Amapiano one, along with a catchy hook that is a Da L.E.S. trademark. Another stand out track is “Courtroom”, an epic collaboration with Ismail Morabe (one of the original members of Jozi).

“We haven’t made music together in 10 years and it was an amazing experience being able to pick up a creative flow as if it was yesterday. Ishmael and I have a creative-shorthand and intuitively feed off each other. We have created something uniquely African in the hip-hop vernacular, with a homage to the early 90’s, but altogether completely modern. This is a real concept track, considering the topic, Ishmael’s vocal styling and my rhymes,” says Da L.E.S.

The track, What You Thought?, featuring Nadia Nakai, goes hard from start to finish. It’s a definitive club banger and the ultimate clap back at the doubters, haters and nay-sayers. Da L.E.S. says it’s an anthem for anyone who feels they have been undermined and undervalued but flourished in the process.“Nadia is so good on this track. She comes in strong and assertive in a real head to head, toe to toe way, spitting right back at my verse set up. We had a lot of chemistry and fun pushing the envelope and this track is fire!” said Da L.E.S.

For the long time Da L.E.S fans, Gucci Snakes, featuring Maggz, is a masterclass in Hip-Hop, with raw, authentic storytelling.

Caution To The Wind keeps rolling an unstoppable collection of hits – also listen out for the fire-cracker And Him and the production on Starlight featuring AKA and Pambo – which has much has to do with how the album was made, all during Covid-19 Lockdown.

“I would go into my studio feeling inspired and laydown tracks. These began to evolve organically, each track having its moment, creatively,” says Da L.E.S of his working process. “It came to represent being positive when dealing with adversity, keeping your head up during challenges, overcoming and surviving. Sometimes with your back to the wall, you simply have to throw Caution To The Wind!

“Elon Musk” available for download & stream HERE: https://orcd.co/elonmusk

Da L.E.S.’ long-awaited new album, Caution To The Wind, launches on Friday, November 20th, 2020.