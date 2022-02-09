Multi award winning South Africa rapper Riky Rick has passed away, The Boss Zonke hitmaker was also the founder of Cotton Records and the well know fashion festival known as Cotton Fest.

Real name Rikhado Makhado, Riky Rick is allegedly to have taken his own life at his estate home in the north of Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

An unauthorized member of the Makhado family who spoke to Trans Africa Radio confirmed the allegations.

“I’m still shook by the news as I was awakened by journalists enquiring about what had happened to Riky. I don’t want to speak much about this ordeal as the family has appointed his brother to handle all the queries with regards to this matter. I am still trying to understand what exactly happened to him to take such decision,” said the source.

The family has since appointed Riky’s older brother Sheikani Makhado to be the family spokesperson.

Attempts to get comment from Sheikani proved fruitless as his phone went straight to voicemail.

According to another source who is also close to the situation, Ricky allegedly committed suicide after he had tweeted:

“I will come back stronger than this because this place is my home.”

The tweet was posted at 03:02 am.

“His friends are ones who found him hanging in his place. They tried all they could to rescue him but unfortunately he passed away when they arrived at a nearest hospital,” said the source.

The 33-year old recently bagged another lucrative deal with African Bank and he was married to Bianca Naidoo.

Scores of celebrities in South Africa were left shocked by the untimely death of Ricky.

Dj Maphorisa Tweeted

TallarseTee MC posted: “Rest In Peace Ricky Rick.”

Shimza Tweeted: “No ways.”

Lasizwe also Tweeted: “No Ways.”

Nay Maps Tweeted: “There’s absolutely no fucken way.”

Ricky Rick is the second celebrity to have passed away through committing suicide this year after veteran actor Patrick Shai who was found dead at his home garage in Dobsonville Soweto in January.