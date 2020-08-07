Grammy Nominated DJ and Producer Evoke emits flickers of hope with a new single

Blank Spaces Records proudly presents, Zimbabwean born musician Evoke and his first release of debut song from his upcoming EP, Phases.

From a previously received chart topping success and his Grammy nod on Beyoncé’s Find Your Way Back off The Lion King soundtrack; is giving hope with his new song Just Hold On this today!

Evoke, real name Robert Ndabezinhle Magwenzi, is a pioneering producer who has played a role in creating hit songs like Manu Worldstar’s Nalingi as the bassist; as well as producing songs for Lucille Slade, Ami Faku and 2Lee Stark.

Earmarked as the next multi-talented musician, Evoke will share a message of perseverance through hard times with the single Just Hold On featuring Manana. Perfectly timed to add hope during the current global pandemic, Just Hold On shares a message of inspiration and one to reinforce hope, faith, resilience and strength to all South Africans.

Evoke beautifully crafts the sense of global unity that transcends all humanity on the production and composition of Just Hold On. Evoke keeps the song cheerful with a combination of harmonies on the chorus, catchy lyrics and strings filled with rhythm.