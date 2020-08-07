Grammy Nominated DJ and Producer Evoke emits flickers of hope with a new single

Written by on August 7, 2020

Blank Spaces Records proudly presents, Zimbabwean born musician Evoke and his first release of debut song from his upcoming EP, Phases.

From a previously received chart topping success and his Grammy nod on Beyoncé’s Find Your Way Back off The Lion King soundtrack; is giving hope with his new song Just Hold On this today!

Evoke, real name Robert Ndabezinhle Magwenzi, is a pioneering producer who has played a role in creating hit songs like Manu Worldstar’s Nalingi as the bassist; as well as producing songs for Lucille Slade, Ami Faku and 2Lee Stark.

Earmarked as the next multi-talented musician, Evoke will share a message of perseverance through hard times with the single Just Hold On featuring Manana. Perfectly timed to add hope during the current global pandemic, Just Hold On shares a message of inspiration and one to reinforce hope, faith, resilience and strength to all South Africans.

Evoke beautifully crafts the sense of global unity that transcends all humanity on the production and composition of Just Hold On. Evoke keeps the song cheerful with a combination of harmonies on the chorus, catchy lyrics and strings filled with rhythm.

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

South African hitmaker Sketchy Bongo releases a new single feat Kyle Deutsch

August 7, 2020

0 0

SOUTH AFRICAn RAPPER Nasty C drops a new single makes Album Announcement !!

August 7, 2020

0 0

Nigerian afropop/R&B artiste Yemi Alade radiates positivity with “true Love”

August 7, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

SOUTH AFRICAn RAPPER Nasty C drops a new single makes Album Announcement !!

Thumbnail
Previous post

The Acclaimed afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage drops another sensation

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST