Gospel Chinasa releases brand new song

Gospel Chinasa is a Nigerian gospel minister. She studied Fashion, Creativity and Entertainment in the General Fashion Academy Accra Ghana.

Gospel Chinasa aside music is a Creative/Fashion Designer, Actress, and a Film Producer/Director. She is a Philanthropist of repute which gesture has earned her many awards both in her community and State at large.

Among the awards include; Pride of Nigeria Best Designer of the Year 2018, The Eziada Di Ora Nma bestowed on her Local Church in Imo State. Gospel Chinasa believes in the sanctity and sacredness of the holy matrimony, she is happily married to her husband and the happy union is so far blessed with a son.

Some of her production in the movie Industry include; The Visitor, Love Encounter, etc. Amongst many of her songs recently dropped a single titled “Idi Ebube”.

“Idi Ebube” meaning “You are Great” in English, is an Igbo (Eastern Nigeria) praise and worship (ariaria) song that glorify God, His power and strength, exalting Him as the most high (above every other.)

LINK: IDI EBUBE:

https://ffm.to/gospelchinasa-idiebube