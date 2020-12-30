Google South Africa publishes top search trends for 2020
Written by Kendrick Lebron on December 31, 2020
Here are South Africa’s top Google search trends for the year 2020:
Top ten trending searches:
- Coronavirus
- US elections update
- Sasol share price
- Level 3 lockdown South Africa
- Children’s Day
- Hantavirus
- Load shedding
- Cigarettes ban South Africa
- Teacher’s Day
- Leap Day
Top trending questions:
- How to apply for an unemployment grant?
- Who won the election?
- What time is the President on tonight?
- What is coronavirus?
- What is 5G?
- Where does vanilla flavouring come from?
- Why were cornflakes invented?
- Where to buy beer during lockdown?
- Why were chainsaws invented?
- How to make hand sanitiser?
Top trending ‘near me’ searches:
- Restaurant near me
- Grocery stores near me
- Builders near me
- Midas near me
- Virgin Active near me
- Hardware near me
- Mexican food delivery near me
- Massage spa near me
- Game stores near me
- Hiking near me
Top trending personalities – Loss:
- Kobe Bryant
- Mshoza
- Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure
- Bob Mabena
- Naya Rivera
- George Floyd
- Chadwick Boseman
- Zinzi Mandela
- Thandeka Mdeliswa
- Mary Twala
Top trending South African personalities:
- Katlego Maboe
- Nikita Murray
- Edwin Sodi
- Lerato Kganyago
- Menzi Ngubane
- Jackie Phamotse
- Tino Chinyani
- Sophie Ndaba
- Nomcebo Zikode
- Monique Muller
Top trending political figures:
- Joe Biden
- Kim Jong Un
- Kamala Harris
- Boris Johnson
- Angie Motshekga
- Ace Magashule
- Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
- Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
- Andile Lungisa
- Bheki Cele
Top trending sports searches:
- Premier League
- England vs South Africa
- PSL standings
- IPL
- Champions League
- South Africa vs Australia
- La Liga
- Serie A
- Europa League
- Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Top trending recipes:
- Pizza dough recipe
- Doughnut recipe
- Pineapple beer recipe
- Banana loaf recipe
- Pancakes recipe
- Magwinya recipe
- Lemon meringue recipe
- Cinnabon recipe
- Naan bread recipe
- Pornstar martini recipe
Top trending travel searches:
- Trip to Mauritius
- Trip to Durban
- Trip to Thailand
- Trip to Mozambique
- Trip to Hawaii
- Trip to Mars
- Trip to Singapore
- Trip to Bali
- Trip to Jamaica
- Trip to Zanzibar
To see more information about Google’s Year in Search across the globe, visit Google’s trends site.