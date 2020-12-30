Google South Africa publishes top search trends for 2020

Here are South Africa’s top Google search trends for the year 2020:

Top ten trending searches:

  1. Coronavirus
  2. US elections update
  3. Sasol share price
  4. Level 3 lockdown South Africa
  5. Children’s Day
  6. Hantavirus
  7. Load shedding
  8. Cigarettes ban South Africa
  9. Teacher’s Day
  10. Leap Day

Top trending questions:

  1. How to apply for an unemployment grant?
  2. Who won the election?
  3. What time is the President on tonight?
  4. What is coronavirus?
  5. What is 5G?
  6. Where does vanilla flavouring come from?
  7. Why were cornflakes invented?
  8. Where to buy beer during lockdown?
  9. Why were chainsaws invented?
  10. How to make hand sanitiser?

Top trending ‘near me’ searches:

  1. Restaurant near me
  2. Grocery stores near me
  3. Builders near me
  4. Midas near me
  5. Virgin Active near me
  6. Hardware near me
  7. Mexican food delivery near me
  8. Massage spa near me
  9. Game stores near me
  10. Hiking near me

Top trending personalities – Loss:

  1. Kobe Bryant
  2. Mshoza
  3. Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure
  4. Bob Mabena
  5. Naya Rivera
  6. George Floyd
  7. Chadwick Boseman
  8. Zinzi Mandela
  9. Thandeka Mdeliswa
  10. Mary Twala

Top trending South African personalities:

  1. Katlego Maboe
  2. Nikita Murray
  3. Edwin Sodi
  4. Lerato Kganyago
  5. Menzi Ngubane
  6. Jackie Phamotse
  7. Tino Chinyani
  8. Sophie Ndaba
  9. Nomcebo Zikode
  10. Monique Muller

Top trending political figures:

  1. Joe Biden
  2. Kim Jong Un
  3. Kamala Harris
  4. Boris Johnson
  5. Angie Motshekga
  6. Ace Magashule
  7. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
  8. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
  9. Andile Lungisa
  10. Bheki Cele

Top trending sports searches:

  1. Premier League
  2. England vs South Africa
  3. PSL standings
  4. IPL
  5. Champions League
  6. South Africa vs Australia
  7. La Liga
  8. Serie A
  9. Europa League
  10. Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Top trending recipes:

  1. Pizza dough recipe
  2. Doughnut recipe
  3. Pineapple beer recipe
  4. Banana loaf recipe
  5. Pancakes recipe
  6. Magwinya recipe
  7. Lemon meringue recipe
  8. Cinnabon recipe
  9. Naan bread recipe
  10. Pornstar martini recipe

Top trending travel searches:

  1. Trip to Mauritius
  2. Trip to Durban
  3. Trip to Thailand
  4. Trip to Mozambique
  5. Trip to Hawaii
  6. Trip to Mars
  7. Trip to Singapore
  8. Trip to Bali
  9. Trip to Jamaica
  10. Trip to Zanzibar

To see more information about Google’s Year in Search across the globe, visit Google’s trends site.

