Ghanian sensation Stonebwoy’s Nominate hits 2 million views

Written by on June 11, 2020

Grammy nominated, multi award-winning Afro Dancehall and Reggae superstar, Stonebwoy, has just released Nominate in South Africa featuring American singer-songwriter, Keri Hilson, off the back of his Bow Down release featuring Nasty C.  

 A standout collaboration off his Anloga Junction album, Stonebwoy’s Nominate featuring Keri Hilson debuted at number #19 on the US Billboard charts and is fast approaching 2 million views on YouTube. Nominate is now enjoying local airplay both on TV and radio with channels such as Trace Africa and Mzansi Magic Music airing the music video and major rotations on multiple radio stations  including  TransAfrica Radio.

Over the past 6 weeks, Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction album release has been a global talking point and one of the most important album projects to come out of the continent this year. The album has opened up conversations about cross culture collaborations and the borders and barriers that music breaks down.

The full Anloga Junction album is available to stream and download globally here: https://kv-online-talent.lnk.to/AJ20

In case you have missed Stonebwoy Last time on Transafricaradio with KMG on the Lowdown listen Here:

  

 

