Ghanian Afropop singer Wendy Shay feeds the multitudes

Written by on August 6, 2020

Award winning Afrobeats singer Wendy Shay’s blizzard of throbbing chat topping  hits come riding along  with blessings for the whole community. Her initiative Wendy Shay Foundation with a support of Rufftown Records and Kri8 concepts hosted a Survival concert at the Kri8 Mansion. This is a fund raising concert aimed at assisting the less privileged ion the community.

Founded back in 2019 the Wendy Shay initiative has been the at the fore frond community uplifting acts with most beneficiaries being are orphans, single mothers, widows, prisoners, street kids

The concert attendees have been privy to not only the first class treatment but also interaction with their superstar. Wendy is also set to drop a new single featuring Black Arm music signee, Kelvynboy.

