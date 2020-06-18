Ghananian afro_dancehall artist J.Derobie drops a street anthem

Gearing up for a release of his debut EP, Nungua Diaries due on July 3rd J.DEROBIE shares an afro-dancehall smash titled “My People,”. Like an ancient African Proverb States ”it takes a village to raise a child” this E.P is named after Nungua , the community in Accra Ghana where J. Derobie grew up and in this first single “My people” he pays tribute to that community, friends and family members who helped raise him to the man he is today.