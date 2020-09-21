Ghanaian steady on the rise star SKILLZ 8FIGURE releases a smooth Afrobeats single “YAKPA”

Following the release of his previous project “Gangsta Luv” EP which arguably was one of the best projects to drop early this year, making good numbers and breathing new air within a grown fan base. Skillz 8Figure is back with a refreshing new single titled “Yakpa”.

Dubbing his music as Coastal which is a blend of all sorts of genres of Ghana and Africa he rolls up the hype on his new single “Yakpa”. Produced by Uche B the subtle Afrobeat single is carried by euphoric rhythms intertwined with Skillz’ soft-spoken delivery as he sings about the abundance of a woman’s love and how it messes with his mind every time.

Directed by Thyron, Skillz 8Figure pairs his premiere with a short film. Set as a flashback, we see Skillz narrate to his friend the account of events that led him to his assertive decision that women are sketchy.