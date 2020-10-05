Ghanaian Songbird Becca drops her mic with an all female Feature.

Award-winning singer Becca will roll up the credits of her Musical career in girl power with her all female album as she takes the final bow. This album is intended to give exposure to bubbling under female musicians and motivate them to pace ruthlessly in the pursued of their dreams.

“I’m working on my last album. Yes, my very, very last album. This last album is actually an all-female album. Being a woman in the industry, it’s sometimes really tough,” “It’s gonna be a strong album. I’m telling you,” admitted Becca.

Becca continued to put her fans at easy explains her career has come to an abrupt halt, she will still be releasing music in a much lesser hectic scale. The singer further that this break is aimed at freeing up her schudule to focus on her other endeavours like beauty franchise, real estate and logistics company

Becca’s music storyline weaves though the entire continent with features from prominent musicians like has featured fellow Ghanaian Sarkodie, Stonebowy and Shatta Wale Nigerian superstars Tiwa Savage Ice Price and Mr Eazi, as well as the late legendary Hugh Masekela, Busiswa from South Africa.