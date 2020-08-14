Ghanaian dancehall sensation Stonebwoy preaches the need of authenticity

Ghanaian Afropop, dance hall and reggae singer Stonebwoy, highlights the need of resisting industry hive and to stick to their own sound, Stonebwoy is known by his unique signature sound that fuses dancehall and afropop which is still a saturated market but he is on a relentless drive to reinvent himself while still maintaining his sound DNA. he has position himself as the guardian of authenticity through out his projects the most resent one been the album titled Anloga Junction that features the likes of South African prominent rapper Nasty C and the American songstress Keri Hilson

“If you’re not different then you can’t have a seat at the at the big table. You need to bring something new rather than riding on the same style as those who inspire you. There is a need to stay unique.

He further pointed out that the thin line between inspiration and completely falling in the trap of coping the exact style as the other artist they look up to, artist getting influenced by popular styles dilutes sound and deprives them of a chance to stand out. “There’s a need to bring something on board or else, I don’t think it would be easy for you to get a place. That means that you have to wait to get a replacement,” Stonebwoy further explained

“Although coming up in the industry, I’ve been inspired by great people who have great sounds. I’ve had to tap into theirs to find myself. So now that I’ve found myself, there is no need to do something different,” he added

