Ghana meets South africa on Gqom smash

Becca – the multi-award winning artist who won hearts of many African music fans with hits like “Na Wash”, “You Lied To Me”, “Gina” featuring Kizz Daniel and “Nana” featuring Sarkodie, is back with a Gqom banger “NO ONE”— her first single of 2020, featuring South African superstar Busiswa and DWP Academy dance crew. The powerful all-female collaboration, produced by Nigerian producer Dunnie, has got that infectious dance beat and is the perfect meet up between the West African and South African mash-up of sounds and will keep you on your feet throughout the song.

NO ONE is a taste of what to expect from Becca in 2020 as she plans to release more singles and an all-female album, set to feature collaborations with some of Africa’s top music divas (July 2020). The album will also be mostly produced, arranged, mixed and mastered by female producers.

Speaking on the theme, Becca says, “Power must return to women. This album will bring together some of the most talented music queens as we support each other and our push for more opportunities in modern day music industry.” The album will come as a consolation for her fans, following her announcing her intention to retire as a recording artist by the end of 2020. This decision comes after a very successful 14 years in the industry and successful albums: Sugar (2007), Time For Me (2013) and Unveiling (2017) to show for it! Becca is one of the most decorated female artists in the history of Ghanaian music and currently ranked as one of the top female artists in Africa.

