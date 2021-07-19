Gemini Major and Manu WordStar drop “Short Story”

By Manna Maurice

Gemini Major and Manu WordStar team up to release an amapino tune to get you moving your feet.

The whole nation could do with some cheering up at the moment, and playing Short Story is sure-fire way too escape the stresses for a few minutes and vibe out to some decent vocals and infectious instrumentals.

Both critically and commercially acclaimed artists are set to release a joint EP soon and if this single is any indication of the sounds to come then the average listener should be excited to hear what these two have been cooking up.

The track tells the tale of Gemini and Manu out, trying to court some foreign beauties, Gemini’s performance over the production blends particularly well, the dancehall/reggae sound that Gemini delivers, brings a tropical feel to the song, bound to get the hips swaying.

All in all, it is a track worth bumping this Friday night to let loose and one can only eagerly anticipate new music from this dynamic duo.