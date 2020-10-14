G.H. Mumm pulls out in an entourage of trailblazers ahead of world champagne day

After leading into the year of 2020 with a series of New Beginnings, G.H. Mumm is introducing their new Mumm Squad: a team of trailblazers that emulate the bold and daring spirit of this leading champagne brand. For decades, G.H. Mumm has been affiliated with exceptional individuals who are innovators in their respective industries. They will together celebrate this union with a sequence of occasions that recognizes each of their New Beginnings.

While the Mumm Squad are from various backgrounds, they’re all truly aspirational and audacious in their pursuits, Media personalities, Sarah Langa, Lerato Sengadi and Tshepi Vundla; Actress and presenter, Jessica Nkosi; Luxury event designer Precious the Planner and the multitalented Somizi Mhlongo, who has been a part of the brand for over two years, are the current icons of celebration that represent G.H. Mumm South Africa.

“We at Maison Mumm have always been a forward-thinking champagne house and have always believed that when it comes to the journeys of Passionate Challenge Seekers, it’s not about how you end but it’s more about how you begin your new journeys. Our Mumm squad members embody our philosophy and thus the collaboration between them and G.H. Mumm makes for an excellent brand partnership,” exclaims Senior Brand Manager, Sibusiso Shangase.

Mumm has always been at the forefront of victory; defying expectations and setting new standards. From creating the revolutionary zero gravity champagne, the Grand Cordon Stellar, to launching Somizi’s limited edition Demi- Sec bottle – a first in Africa – to partnering with the world-record sprinter, Usain Bolt, as Mumm’s Chief Entertainment Officer… the Pernod Ricard brand has always explored unprecedented ways of celebrating.

With the Squad’s distinct qualities and unrivaled talents, you can only envision the exhilarating moments and New Beginnings to come. “I am really excited about the Mumm Squad; we are a combination of diverse people that represent different parts of the industry. The chemistry between us is extraordinary and complemented by our caliber of expertise. I can’t wait to experience so many memorable moments with the Squad and experience what G.H. Mumm represents to each member,” says Sarah Langa.

The trailblazers will begin their celebrations this October with the imminent World Champagne Day on the 23rd.