FYNITE RELEASES THE SECOND SINGLE “YOU’RE MY GHOST (Afro Mix)”

Hot on the heels of the release of his debut single, On The Edge, Fynite has just released an afro house influenced indie male vocal track titled you’re my Ghost (Afro Mix) where he returns to his house music roots with vocals courtesy of TD. The single is also accompanied by an official music video that he directed and shot himself.

Fynite’s debut single, On the Edge, came out on Sirup Music, leading Swiss dance label that has previously released singles by Avicii, EDX and Nora En Pure (with the  Afro Mix of ‘On The Edge’ on Finite Sounds).

In his productions, Fynite starts to enjoy exploring a variety of genres within electronic-pop music landscape including Tropical Pop, Afro House, & Nu Disco, and is not just content with being associated with one sub-genre

Fynite is not entirely new to the scene, having previously been active as a house music producer, including several chart-toppers in South Africa and releases on Defected (UK), Strictly Rhythm (USA) & Soul Candi (SA) under different monikers.

 

