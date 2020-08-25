FunkItImWalking September Evening Walk

‘We are not safe’. These were the words of #FunkItImWalking founder Nomsa Mazwai as she addressed the President of the Republic in March of this year. In her presentation she highlighted that we cannot say we are free when women are unable to walk the streets of the country without fear.

#FunkItImWalking is an organization that aims to make the streets of South Africa safe enough for a woman to walk at any time of day in any condition. The organization works with the local CPF, Police and the community through social activism and engagement activities to create safer environments for women and vulnerable groups such as the LGBTQI+ community.

On the 5th of September #FunkItImWalking will be hosting a 5km evening walk to usher in the spring, the season of renewal. The purpose of the walk is to bring attention to the possibilities that exist for the community, if it were safe enough to walk at night.

Walking has socio-economic benefits for communities as a walking Rand is a local Rand. The walk will pass local places of interest as well as a local restaurant who will benefit from an unlikely group of walking patrons in the evening, a rarity in Soweto as after dark, most move around in cars due to safety concerns, while the rest of the community disappear into their houses.

#FunkItImWalking aims to transform Soweto into a safer, cleaner place to live, benefitting local business and impacting society as a whole in a positive way.

To be part of the walk, visit www.funkitimwalking.co.za and register. There will be strict adherence to COVID regulations. All participants are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be adhered to.

#FunkItImWalking, lets walk to freedom.