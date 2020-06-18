Full moon weekends by Empawa Africa’s Whoisakin tops the charts

Written by on June 18, 2020

Whoisakin is one the young African  artists  who are taken under a wing by the Nigerian Singer , songwriter  and entrepreneur Mr Eazy through Empawa Africa music mentorship program. His EP Full Moon Weekends is currently Number the number on  the most streamed Albums on Apple Music Nigeria, The EP is packed with jams like Space, Magic Feat. Olayinka Ehi, +234, Energy, 2:23,
Like his name suggests this promising highlife/ Afrobeat  superstar keeps the music coming and  his his identity remains a mystery.

 

