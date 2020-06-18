Full moon weekends by Empawa Africa’s Whoisakin tops the charts

Whoisakin is one the young African artists who are taken under a wing by the Nigerian Singer , songwriter and entrepreneur Mr Eazy through Empawa Africa music mentorship program. His EP Full Moon Weekends is currently Number the number on the most streamed Albums on Apple Music Nigeria, The EP is packed with jams like Space, Magic Feat. Olayinka Ehi, +234, Energy, 2:23,

Like his name suggests this promising highlife/ Afrobeat superstar keeps the music coming and his his identity remains a mystery.