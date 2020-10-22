Former Miss Teen World Kat Ncala ON GROOMING FUTURE QUEENS

Former beauty queen, television presenter and International brand ambassador; Kat Ncala announced today the launch of a premium model school in South Africa. The KN International Model Academy opens in major cities Johannesburg and Cape Town and will enroll students following a rigorous audition process. KN International Academy is set to empower and equip aspiring models to face the world of modelling with adequate skills and a distinct competitive edge.

Official Screening interviews to enroll will be held in the two cities on 31 October 2020 and 07 November 2020 where the most promising students will be hand-picked by Ms Ncala and her esteemed panel of judges who have all earned stripes in the industry.

Kat Ncala said “We’ve been hard at work for the past few years, ensuring that we develop a relevant and empowering curriculum for our students. We wanted courses that will truly make a difference in their lives and ensure that they come out with a new skill at the end of the day. Now we are proud to have achieved just that with our comprehensive curriculum.”

Kat entered the world of pageantry at the tender age of 12 years old. She is a well-known respected figure in the pageant world. She is an international titleholder of 3 titles. Since then, Kat has gone on to mentor individuals in the pageant world and is a renowned judge and coach in the industry. She has won significant titles in her pageantry career including AAMTC Model Of The Year (USA), Miss Teen Africa 2014, WLBF Miss Teen World (Turkey) and Miss Teenager Earth 2018 (Mexico).

During her time in pageants, Kat looked up former beauty Queen and current mentor Basetsana Kumalo & former Miss World Rolene Strauss. She has always wanted to make a difference with her titles. She now looks forward to paving the way forward to the next generation of beauty queens.