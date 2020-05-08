Focalistic – Blecke

Written by on May 8, 2020

 

Focalistic is one of those people who has been fortunate enough to work from home. The rapper drops his new EP, ‘Blecke‘ less than a month after his previous project, ‘Quarantined Tarantino‘.

On the 3-tracked EP, Focalistic effortlessly merges rap and amapiano. The project further illustrates why the Pretorian is one of the leading voices of the yanks movement. With production work from JazziDisciples and Vigro Deep, this one is a knocker.

Listen Here
Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Tumi Tladi – Spotlight

May 8, 2020

0 0

Mx Blouse & Rose Bonica – Piesang Kop

May 8, 2020

0 0

Huguo Boss 

May 8, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Mx Blouse & Rose Bonica – Piesang Kop

Thumbnail
Previous post

 Tony Ross – Get It Back (ft. Maleeq Souls & Drew)

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST