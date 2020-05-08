Focalistic is one of those people who has been fortunate enough to work from home. The rapper drops his new EP, ‘Blecke‘ less than a month after his previous project, ‘Quarantined Tarantino‘.

On the 3-tracked EP, Focalistic effortlessly merges rap and amapiano. The project further illustrates why the Pretorian is one of the leading voices of the yanks movement. With production work from JazziDisciples and Vigro Deep, this one is a knocker.

Listen Here