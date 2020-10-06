Five LaLiga players to watch during this week’s international break

The October break will throw up some huge international fixtures, and as always LaLiga stars will be centre stage. Here are five in particular to keep an eye on this week.

Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona) – France

This could be a very memorable international break for Antoine Griezmann. In September, the Barcelona forward equalled Zinedine Zidane’s goals tally for the French national team of 31. Griezmann can now overtake his childhood hero if he scores at least one goal in France’s October fixtures against Ukraine, Portugal or Croatia. Currently joint-fifth in the all-time France scoring charts, he’d step out in front of Zidane, and if he has a particularly good week, could even catch fourth-placed David Trezeguet on 34.

Martin Ødegaard (Real Madrid) – Norway

It’s always worth watching Martin Ødegaard play for his country but even more so during this international break, in which Norway take on Serbia in Oslo in a playoff semi-final for qualification for next summer’s European Championship. Ødegaard will have to go up against various LaLiga Santander talents, such as Marko Dmitrović, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimović and his Real Madrid teammate Luka Jović, but he has what it takes to lead Norway to the playoff final, where they’d face either Scotland or Israel for a place in next summer’s tournament. Now’s his time to shine.

Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona) – Spain

Ansu Fati is on fire right now, starting the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander season with three goals in his first two appearances. The 17-year-old also just became the Spanish national team’s youngest ever scorer against Ukraine in the last international break. La Roja will face Ukraine again in the UEFA Nations League in October, in addition to another Nations League clash with Switzerland and a friendly against Portugal. All eyes will be on Ansu this week, as football’s next superstar continues to wow fans across the world.

Maxi Gómez (Valencia CF) – Uruguay

Qualification for the World Cup is never dull in South America. In fact, the round-robin CONMEBOL qualification series may be one of the most competitive tournaments in international football in its own right and it gets underway this week, with qualification for the 2022 World Cup on the line. Uruguay vs Chile is likely the pick of the matches, with Valencia’s Maxi Gómez well worth keeping an eye on. The Uruguayan striker has started the new season in scintillating form, with a goal in each of his first three matches.

Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla FC) – Morocco

Morocco have called up Sevilla’s Spanish-Moroccan forward Munir El Haddadi for their October fixtures against Senegal and DR Congo. This is a curious case; Munir has already played international football for Spain – previously preventing him from changing allegiances – but he will now be on the first players to take advantage of a new FIFA ruling that allows players to change national teams if they’ve played three or fewer matches at senior level, as long as they were under the age of 21 at the time. Munir fits the bill; he was 19 when he made his sole Spain appearance against Macedonia back in 2014.