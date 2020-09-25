Five Africans to watch on the newly promoted LaLiga Santander sides this season

The LaLiga Santander family incorporated three new teams in 2020, with SD Huesca, Cádiz, and Elche promoted from the ranks of LaLiga SmartBank to compete at the highest level of Spanish football.

Five new footballers from the African continent will be part of the squads of the three new teams as they kick off the new season. Here’s a quick look at them.

Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca)

22-year-old Nwakali is one of Nigeria’s most talented young footballers with eight career goals from 84 appearances. This dynamic midfielder joined the Azulgranas in the summer of 2019 and played a part in helping his side gain promotion to the Spanish top-flight last season, finishing as LaLiga SmartBank champions.

Nwakali gained international attention when he captained Nigeria’s Under-17 squad to victory in the 2015 World Cup. Since then he has featured for several teams in the UK and across Europe, including Arsenal.

Omenuke Mfulu (Elche CF)

Another talented midfielder currently playing in LaLiga is the French-born Congolese midfielder Omenuke Mfulu. This talented 26-year-old has played for Elche CF since mid-2019 and is already gaining a reputation for his speed and versatility on the field.

The 26-year-old joined Els frangiverds last summer from Paris-based Red Star FC and made 18 league appearances for the side in his debut campaign. He was instrumental in helping his team gain promotion to the Spanish top-flight via the play-off after their sixth place finish in LaLiga SmartBank.

Mourad Daoudi (Elche CF)

Also running out for Elche this season will be Mourad Daoudi, the Moroccan forward with 15 career goals to his name.

22-year-old Daoudi has spent the past few years in Spain and is no stranger to Spanish football, having played for EF Torre Pacheco as a youth footballer. He joined LaLiga side Villareal in 2017, playing for the club’s C team, and represented third-tier Orihuela before signing with Elche in 2019.

Saturday Erimuya (Cádiz CF)

The second Nigerian on our list is 22-year-old defender Saturday Erimuya. This Olympic bronze medallist is enjoying a successful career in Spain following a brief stint in Turkey with Kayseri Erciyesspor.

Erimuya signed with Cádiz CF in 2016 and extended his contract until 2023 last year. As he settles into the team and benefits from the coaching and competition opportunities that LaLiga has to offer, he will be keen to score his first competitive goal and further develop his career.

Carlos Akapo (Cádiz CF)

The final player on our list of LaLiga Santander newcomers is defender Carlos Akapo. Hailing from Equatorial Guinea, the 27-year-old struggled to establish himself as a first team player last season but will be eager to make an impression this season as Cadiz look to establish themselves in the top flight.

Akapo, whose mother is Spanish, grew up playing youth football at Valencia before signing his first professional contract with the now-dissolved Huracan in 2012. He then went on to play for Numancia, Valencia B, and Huesca, where he first played in LaLiga Santander in 2018/19, before signing with Cádiz in 2019.

With three new teams making their presence felt in LaLiga – and five highly talented African players adding their football magic to the league’s impressive line-up – the 2020/21 season is set to be an action-packed one.

