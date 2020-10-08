FIREBOY DML’S “SCATTER” PREMIEREs AS FIFA 21 OFFICIAL SOUNDTRACK

Nigerian singer and songwriter Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML makes his debut on football simulation game FIFA 21 with the hit single “Scatter” listed as one of the official soundtracks for the latest FIFA game release. The deal negotiated by EMPIRE Publishing & YBNL makes the “Jealous” crooner the first Nigeria-based artist featured in the official FIFA 21 game soundtrack which is set for launch worldwide on the 9th of October 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The single which has accumulated 30+ Million streams is off his debut album Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.

Access the full FIFA 21 playlist: HERE