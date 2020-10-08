FIREBOY DML’S “SCATTER” PREMIEREs AS FIFA 21 OFFICIAL SOUNDTRACK

Written by on October 8, 2020

Nigerian singer and songwriter Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML makes his debut on football simulation game FIFA 21 with the hit single “Scatter” listed as one of the official soundtracks for the latest FIFA game release. The deal negotiated by EMPIRE Publishing & YBNL makes the “Jealous” crooner the first Nigeria-based artist featured in the official FIFA 21 game soundtrack which is set for launch worldwide on the 9th of October 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The single which has accumulated 30+ Million streams is off his debut album Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.

Access the full  FIFA 21 playlist: HERE

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

The AFRO-HOUSE Queen NINIOLA penetrates the global market with COLOURS AND SOUNDS

October 8, 2020

0 0

Miss sOUTH aFRICA PAGEANT UNVEILS ACTRESS NOMZAMO MBATHA AS THE HOST OF THE FINALE

October 8, 2020

0 0

SOUTH AFRICAN RAPPER Khuli Chana TO PREMIERE A NEW Music documentary series “The Originators”

October 8, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

South African Afro-SOUL SINGER BUHLEBENDALO pays homage to the strength and the resilience of women

Thumbnail
Previous post

Australian legendary rock band C/DC RETURNs WITH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM POWER UP

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST