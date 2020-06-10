Fire Starters from all 63 countries gathered around the virtual flame

Bush Fire virtual fest a success, MTN Bushfire #KeepTheFireBurning Digital Festival was the first African festival streamed online with multiple stages using interactive Zoom rooms!

Thank you, Fire Starters – artists, performers, partners, and most importantly all our viewers – for making this event truly unforgettable and incredibly inspiring by joining in, dancing, donating and bringing your fire!

This digital celebration of diversity was a powerful reflection of the spirit of inclusion and connectedness that MTN Bushfire is synonymous with. Over 5,000 Fire Starters from 63 countries online, and another estimated 130,000 TV viewers in Eswatini, gathered around this virtual flame, immersing themselves in our authentically African and globally-infused programme, and engaging with each other.

Using the power of the arts to keep hope alive and celebrate our diversity, the #KeepTheFireBurning Digital Festival brought together artists and fans of the festival from across Africa and as far afield as China, Germany, Colombia, Norway, the UK and the USA, amongst other countries.

Inspired by the festival’s #BRINGYOURFIRE call to action for positive change, the #KeepTheFireBurning live-cast was part of MTN Bushfire’s COVID-19 response to support our beneficiaries, Young Heroes and boMake Rural Projects.

A special thank you goes out to all of those who made a donation. Together, we helped to raise R100,000!

You can still #ShareYourFire if you didn’t manage to make a donation before and during the digital festival. Donations are still welcome until 13 June, 2020. We would like to encourage anyone who can, to donate via this button:

100% of your contributions will assist Young Heroes and boMake Rural Projects assemble and distribute Emergency Homecare Kits to orphaned and vulnerable children, and women in the rural communities in Eswatini.