BINNY BOY featuring Outis drop “TINGA”

Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeats singer Binny Boy is located in London and has been aggressively establishing a reputation for himself ever since he released his debut track in 2019 and then several important releases after that.

His most recent release, “Tinga,” is a silky Afro and R&B song with jazzy influences. Sammy, his brother, and TKlex, another veteran producer, worked together to create the collective masterpiece.

It also showcases the vocal prowess of Outis, another great young singer-songwriter. Their combined efforts have produced this all-around Afrobeats hit-ready, seductive, and laid-back future banger. A wonderful appetizer for Valentine’s Day. Observe it!

‘Tinga’ is expected to support and broaden Binny Boy’s prior artistic development and achievements.

He vivaciously creates the ideal atmosphere right away as he effortlessly croons his contagious tones over the soulful, peaceful, and multilayered background. From the very first hearing, the song’s addictive melody makes you want to dance.

“I’m in the mood/in the zone/to feel good/something wey go Tinga my soul,” the song goes. It becomes immediately clear what Tinga means by those frivolous and endearing infatuations. There’s no denying that “Tinga” has a level vibe.

More by Binny Boy

As the song goes on, it becomes increasingly clear that fun, romance, and enjoyment are in full swing: “She dey do me koni koni (mhmmm) / You know I’m fascinated with your body (ody)”. And as we continue to ride on Binny’s flow, Outis enters, making his presence known and raising us even higher.