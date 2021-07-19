Family Meeting Minutes: Ramaphosa pleads with South African’s

By Valerie Mncube



President Cyril Ramaphosa called a family meeting just 24 hours after Sunday’s meeting.

It was with a heavy heart that Ramabillion addressed the continuous #free Zuma riot.



The president named 10 people who have lost their lives due to the protests, he went on to warn that more lives will be lost should these acts of violence continue.







In response to this, President Ramaphosa has deployed the country’s army, to assist in curbing widespread looting in hotspots such as KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.



“As the Commander-in-Chief of the South African Defence Force, I have today authorised the deployment of Defence Force personnel in support of the operations of the South African Police Service.”



The president noted that those caught engaging in criminal activities would face the full might of the law.





“We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions and will ensure that they face the full might of our law.”



At the time of his address, 489 arrests had been made in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.



“Thanks to the work of our law enforcement agencies 166 suspects have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and 323 suspects had been arrested in Gauteng in relation to these incidents.”



He went on to say that due to the widespread looting the country’s sick may not get medication and warned that the country may experience food insecurity due to a disruption in the supply chain.



He warned that the roiting may destabilise the ailing economy thus leading to more unemployment and poverty.





The president urged the country to stand together against those who are rioting.



“Together, we will defeat those who seek to destabilise our country, who seek to reverse the gains we have made.”



