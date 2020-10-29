Faith K all geared up for her sophomore release, ‘K’Loud’

Rising South African R&B/Hip-Hop star, Faith K releases her sophomore release, ‘K’Loud’ featuring 8 new jams including the current single ‘Champ’ featuring pH Raw X. The track, a hat-tip to the legendary soccer player, Jomo Sono features both English and Tsongo rhymes, and was the perfect heater for what is to follow.

Pronounced ‘cloud’ and produced over a 12 month period in Johannesburg, the 8 track EP features a star-studded line-up including Reason, Nadia Nakai, pH Raw X and many more. The second single from the EP, ‘She (Suicide)’ featuring Reason available today is a statement of intent over a subtle trap-esque beat on which she enlists the aforementioned Reason.

At a young 24, Faith K is primed to take center stage – with a lot more to follow as she continues to hone her writing and rhyming skills, all the while attracting new fans, both in the public and industry alike. Discovered and signed by legendary hip-hop head DJ Dimplez, Faith has the team and guidance to back her dream. Faith K adds ‘This is the first slice of the new me – ‘K’Loud’. The 8 tracks each represent an important piece of Faith K and who she is. We have aligned each song with a fashion look that speaks to content and aesthetic of the song – I can’t wait to share this music and the looks with the World’.

Faith K – ‘K’Loud’ is out now. Get it here!

Faith K – ‘K’Loud’ Track List