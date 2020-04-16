ENTERTAINERS JOIN COLLECTIVE RESPONSE FOR URGENT COVID-19 MEDICAL SUPPLIES

Johannesburg, South Africa – Amidst the global COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, popular South African celebrities and influencers have thrown their weight behind the Salaam Foundation campaign to help get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical and relief workers.

The support has been lead by award-winning TV presenter, Kim Jayde, and medical doctor, Fatima Bhabha.

Thus far PPE supplies have reached doctors at Chris Hani Baragwanath (GP), Tambo Memorial (GP), Edenvale Hospital (GP), King Edward Hospital (KZN), Livingstone Hospital (EC), Charlotte Maxeke Hospital (GP), St Mary’s Hospital Marianhill (KZN), the Orange Farm Clinic and several other clinics in the south of Johannesburg.

Further deliveries are planned at Helen Joseph Hospital and the Voloorus Hospital.

Dozens of private doctors have also received stock and in turn made contributions to the fund.

Separately a selection of masks, face shields, PPE suits and gloves were given to community relief organisations, CPFs, community burial organisations and security workers.

As the campaign continues further packages will be prepared for delivery to hospitals and essential relief staff.

“It is so important right now, not just in South Africa, but globally that we come together in order to overcome a pandemic the world has never known. We used our voices and platforms to help support the bravest members in our society, the medical professionals on the frontline. And we are beyond proud to see exactly how it is benefiting the clinics in need,” said Kim Jayde earlier this week.

COO of Salam Foundation, Fatima Sookharia, thanked all those who have contributed and equally so the well known influencers for coming on board with their support. “This is fantastic. We are going to defeat this virus together.”

Campaign contributors include SA artists Amanda Black, Nomuzi Mabena and Boskasie, illustrator Karabo Poppy, entertainers Kyle Cassim, Carissa Cupido and Kamo Moth.

To contribute to the campaign go to www.salaamedia.com or www.salaamfoundation.com.