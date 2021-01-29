Emtee shuts-down the twitter T.L

Written by on January 29, 2021

Award winning South African rapper Emtee took the time out to remind his fans why they refer to hime as G.O.A.T, This morning Emtee’s first solo single of the year  titled ‘Ithemba’  off the highly anticipated album  finally graced  the digital stores an already set Twitter flooding with praises. He hinted promises of a prosperous music year with visual from his almost  one year old visuals from the single ‘Wave’  followed it up by a heartfelt tribute to those who have died or have lost loved ones to Covid-19, their first single together S.A ‘s golden voice of Afro-Soul  Ami Faku  the song is titled ‘Lala ngoxolo’.

The ‘Manando’  hit maker claimed to fame with his hit single ‘Roll up’ back in 2014 signed under the label Ambitious records before going independent under hid own label Emtee records.

Stream ‘Ithemba’ Here

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Babalevo and Diamond Platinumz takes it to the war zone. 

January 29, 2021

0 0

Brownswood treats Africa to compilation of current SA improvised music and jazz

January 29, 2021

0 0

Ami Faku and Emtee comforts the mourners

January 26, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Join the launch of Show Racism the Red Card – South Africa

Thumbnail
Previous post

NewMusicAlert: King Sweetkid Single ‘Thandazela’

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST