Emtee shuts-down the twitter T.L

Award winning South African rapper Emtee took the time out to remind his fans why they refer to hime as G.O.A.T, This morning Emtee’s first solo single of the year titled ‘Ithemba’ off the highly anticipated album finally graced the digital stores an already set Twitter flooding with praises. He hinted promises of a prosperous music year with visual from his almost one year old visuals from the single ‘Wave’ followed it up by a heartfelt tribute to those who have died or have lost loved ones to Covid-19, their first single together S.A ‘s golden voice of Afro-Soul Ami Faku the song is titled ‘Lala ngoxolo’.

The ‘Manando’ hit maker claimed to fame with his hit single ‘Roll up’ back in 2014 signed under the label Ambitious records before going independent under hid own label Emtee records.

Stream ‘Ithemba’ Here