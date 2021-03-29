eMtee emerges victorious with new album, LOGAN

Johannesburg, Friday, 9 April 2021 – Multi award-winning hip hop artist, composer, author, producer, and CEO, eMtee, emerges victorious with the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, LOGAN.

In his first project since leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment, eMtee sounds hopeful. The mellow, trap-leaning production is helmed by long-time producer Ruff and up-and-coming producers such as KnifeBeatz, BFB and Master BC. They create the perfect soundscape for the South African trap pioneer to muse about overcoming his troubles and vouching for his bright future. Named after his second child, LOGAN joins a catalogue that’s built on valuing family and companionship.

eMtee’s latest body of work speaks to living his purpose and emerging victorious through life’s challenges. He shares: “I got to a point where I needed to focus and just see who has my best interests at heart, and I didn’t look too far because of the love I get at home.”

Owning the conversation last night as a top trending topic (#eMteeLOGAN) following his intimate private listening session and before day broke, loyal eMtee fans ensured he was #1 on Apple Music All Genres charts.

Stream or download eMtee’s LOGAN here: https://platoon.lnk.to/logan