emPawa Africa presents “Kalakuta” the musician’s paradise

Written by on September 30, 2020

emPawa Africa shares a smash his uplifting single “Kalakuta” that reflects intimate  joyous creative session  amongst mentees during the first emPawa 100 Masterclass in  Cape Town South Africa.

 It easy flowing melody featuring emPawa 10 artists  representing different countries in the continent  Bey T (Kenya)  George Kalukusha (Malawi) Lady Donli, Nemo (Nigeria) Ruth Ronnie (Zambia), Trina South (Zambia) and Union5  (Zimbabwe) The song – which was created during the first emPawa 100 Masterclass and shot in Stellenbosch South Africa celebrates Kalakuta as a musician’s paradise.

