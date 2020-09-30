emPawa Africa presents “Kalakuta” the musician’s paradise

emPawa Africa shares a smash his uplifting single “Kalakuta” that reflects intimate joyous creative session amongst mentees during the first emPawa 100 Masterclass in Cape Town South Africa.

It easy flowing melody featuring emPawa 10 artists representing different countries in the continent Bey T (Kenya) George Kalukusha (Malawi) Lady Donli, Nemo (Nigeria) Ruth Ronnie (Zambia), Trina South (Zambia) and Union5 (Zimbabwe) The song – which was created during the first emPawa 100 Masterclass and shot in Stellenbosch South Africa celebrates Kalakuta as a musician’s paradise.