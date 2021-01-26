Elsy Wameyo on smashing hour glasses on bars
Written by Qello Mapanya on January 25, 2021
Kenyan Born Elsy Wameyo set the pace with a brand new track ‘Time Flies’ . Recorded in Adelaide with a long-time collaborator and producer Mario Späte (Tkay Maidza, Montaigne, Okenyo.) Completed during the turbulence of Covid lockdowns, this track speaks about staying motivated and making the most of your opportunities regardless of the difficulties that you might face. Sharp spoken word verses precede a catchy chorus melody that the listener finds themselves humming long after the track has finished, sonically representing the lyric’s messages of commitment and dedication. In Time Flies, Elsy Wameyo reveals yet another aspect of her vocal flexibility, seamlessly switching between articulate and commanding verses, and floating chorus melodies.
The last few years have been crucial in Wameyo’s artistic development. As part of Adelaide’s Playback 808 crew, Elsy has risen as one of the city’s most exciting names. Poetic and rhythmic, Wameyo’s performances have won her praise locally and she has appeared alongside artists such as Sampa the Great, Masego, Adrian Eagle, Thundamentals and Lady Leshur. She has performed on stages at South Australian legs of the Laneway Festival and Groovin the Moo, and her craft has flourished in front of crowds of all sizes.“This song is the ringtone I would want to hear every morning beforeI wake up. It’s a reminder. A song of motivation to create, inspire and disrupt. One of the biggest lessons I learnt last year was the power of the mind. That I create my reality. I am the only one who stands between my success and failure and that goes for everyone. Everything we need is in our hands, it’s up to us to make the decision, take the step and get it done.” – Elsy Wameyo