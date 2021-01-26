 Elsy Wameyo on smashing hour glasses on bars

The last few years have been crucial in Wameyo’s artistic development. As part of Adelaide’s Playback 808 crew, Elsy has risen as one of the city’s most exciting names. Poetic and rhythmic, Wameyo’s performances have won her praise locally and she has appeared alongside artists such as Sampa the Great, Masego, Adrian Eagle, Thundamentals and Lady Leshur. She has performed on stages at South Australian legs of the Laneway Festival and Groovin the Moo, and her craft has flourished in front of crowds of all sizes.“This song is the ringtone I would want to hear every morning beforeI wake up. It’s a reminder. A song of motivation to create, inspire and disrupt. One of the biggest lessons I learnt last year was the power of the mind. That I create my reality. I am the only one who stands between my success and failure and that goes for everyone. Everything we need is in our hands, it’s up to us to make the decision, take the step and get it done.” – Elsy Wameyo