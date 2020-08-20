Elaine seals an international record deal with a new video for ”RISKY”

South African R&B singer and songwriter, Elaine, has already become a household name as the most streamed female artist in her home country, and now she’s introducing herself to the world. Crowned South Africa’s shining star, Elaine officially signs to Columbia Records—as announced today. About her signing, Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson, commented ‘Elaine is unquestionably deserving of the recognition she’s getting for her music. It’s not chance that got her to where she is, its talent and hard work. We love that about her and we can’t wait to work alongside her to help share her incredible music around the globe.’

As the newest member of the Columbia Records family, Elaine unveils the highly anticipated sultry new visual for “Risky,” a standout track from her history-making debut EP, Elements. The 7-song collection blends mellow yet sweet R&B melodies with hints of trap-inspired moodiness. With Elements, Elaine became the first independent female artist to ever reach #1 on the Apple Music Sub-Saharan African charts. The certified platinum EP features breakout track “Changes” which received airplay on The Joe Budden Podcast, and sleek banger “Say It” featured on Ebro In The Morning. Watch the new video “Risky” here .

As Elaine continues to work on her debut major-label album that will discuss newfound independence and learning accountability, she aims to shed light on South Africa’s burgeoning music scene:

“I’ve got a completely different story to tell. I’m a representation of every African girl that doesn’t want to be boxed in.”