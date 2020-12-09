EAST MEETS WEST IN “MAMA” – NEW BANGER BY REEKADO BANKS FEAT. HARMONIZE

Reekado Banks has unveiled his hotly anticipated new EP “Off The Record” —out 27th November on Banks Music. The 7-track release is a deep exploration into Reekado Banks’ Nigerian identity, with a global audience in mind. This coming-of-age EP from one of West Africa’s most adored talents is his most accomplished release to date.

Things open with East African lead single “Mama” — a highlife-influenced collaboration with Tanzanian artist Harmonize produced by Tee Y Mix, seeing both Reekado and Harmonize reeling off a list of locations before declaring that, ultimately, Nigeria and Tanzania is home.

Mama Official Audio on YouTube

Reekado says, “My brother Harmonize brought such a vibe to Mama, a very special song on this project. The song is a Pan African sound that anyone anywhere across the continent and beyond will connect with it instantly,” adding on his collaboration with Harmonize, “I knew my brother from the East was a perfect fit for this song. He was coming to Lagos often and as soon as we hit the studio, we made this classic!” Reekado also revealed that he just worked on a song with Kenyan artist Otile Brown recently released.

“Mama” follows “Need More”, featuring Afrobeats rising stars Kida Kudz and EO, a blissed-out track that has already amassed more than 1 million combined streams. Whilst the presence of the huge international hit “Rora” sees Reekado slow things down solo, the presence of star-studded guest collaborators continues throughout ‘Off The Record’, with exciting young singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage lending her delicate vocals to the melodic “Speak To Me”, Reekado and Banku music pioneer Mr. Eazi channel a tropical vibe on “People Dey”, among other collaborators.

Reekado shares with fans on the EP, “The vibe is more mature in the sense that the messages touch on different realities, love, life, Africa and more. Working with the likes of Harmonize, Tiwa and Eazi was great as we continue to move the culture forward and finally giving my fans something to rock before 2020 is over.”

“Off The Record” EP marks Reekado’s first extended release in four years, following on from 2016 LP ‘Spotlight’ which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard ‘World Albums Chart’. Reekado is one of Nigeria’s most consistent hitmakers, racking up over 170 million streams across his back catalogue to date.

‘Off The Record’ Tracklist:

Need More Feat. Kida Kudz & EO Happy Yourself Rora Speak To Me (Feat. Tiwa Savage) You Dey Mad (Feat. AttiFaya) People Dey (Feat. Mr Eazi) Mama (Feat. Harmonize)

MUSIC VIDEOS

Need More Feat. Kida Kudz & EO

Rora

Stream “Off The Record” EP: https://mad.ffm.to/offtherecord

For radio & DJs, download the “Mama” audio here: https://we.tl/t-Foln3SJ71D