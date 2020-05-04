E KELLY WALTS TO THE CENTER STAGE

Nigerian A-List producer E Kelly, best known for his master craft behind Mr Eazi, Major Lazer & Joeboy hit songs has released the second single tittle ‘’cofetti’’ of his upcoming debut project, No Secrets, dated May 8th.

The five song EP blends E Kelly’s signature sound an airy, mellowed-out spin on afropop — with vocals from Mr Eazi, Joeboy, Boybreed, King Perry and Minz. E Kelly-produced Mr Eazi’s smash “Pour Me Water” hence the undeniable DNA shared among No Secrets’, “Need Somebody” while “My Girl” (feat. King Perry) evokes the islands with its breezy, dancehall-inspired rhythm.

Lead single “Confetti” (feat. Boybreed) is a scorching , straight-ahead afrobeats tune sure to have dancers turning up come summer.

Here is the track list